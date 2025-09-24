Researchers make breakthrough in 3D printing: 'Building the next generation'

A team of researchers has made a breakthrough in the development of cutting-edge 3D-printed materials that have the ability to sense damage, resist impact, and adapt to stress.

In a recent study published in the journal Materials Horizons, a team led by engineers out of the University of Glasgow explored the true capabilities of "self-monitoring lattices made from in-house-engineered polyetheretherketone," or PEEK. The state-of-the-art materials were also reinforced with carbon nanotubes for increased strength and electrical conductivity. Because of its adaptability and versatility, the materials could eventually be utilized across multiple industries.

Shanmugam Kumar, a professor at the University of Glasgow's James Watt School of Engineering and co-author of the study, noted the importance of the team's breakthrough.

"We've shown that it's possible to design PEEK lattices that are not only auxetic but also capable of sensing strain and damage without the need for embedded electronics," explained Kumar. "This could enable new applications in smart orthopaedic implants, aerospace skins, or even wearable technologies."

One of the most common materials used in 3D printing is plastic. While the technology is still developing and more sustainable materials are being used, some prototype 3D prints may not enjoy long shelf lives. This can add to the growing amount of plastic waste found in our environment and landfills.

As seen with the research into PEEK lattices, computer models can now accurately predict how they may deform and fail through each use. By measuring electrical resistance in real time, the researchers could track how the material stretched, cracked, and eventually failed. This data could prove to be invaluable in the advancement of 3D printing.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Over time, this development could help reduce plastic waste and promote more sustainability within the 3D market. According to Kumar, the research has the ability to open a lot of doors in the future.

"We're essentially giving designers a toolkit for building the next generation of multi-functional materials, ones that are as intelligent as they are strong," Kumar said. "We believe this could be transformative for several sectors, from personalized medicine to aerospace safety and structural health monitoring."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.