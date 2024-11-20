Researchers achieve historic breakthrough with new metal made from 3D printing technology — and it could revolutionize air travel

"No one has been able to [do this] before."

Scientists just achieved something amazing that could make air travel both lighter and cleaner. They have created a new metal that can handle extreme heat while weighing less than traditional materials — and they made it using 3D printing technology.

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the National Energy Technology Laboratory have developed the world's lightest heat-resistant alloy that won't crack under pressure. This new material can withstand temperatures above 2,400 degrees Fahrenheit without melting, which is perfect for use in airplane engines, according to a press release from Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Think of it like upgrading from a cast iron skillet to a modern non-stick pan, except this upgrade happens inside jet engines. The new alloy combines seven different elements centered around a metal called niobium, making it 48% more heat-resistant than previous materials used in airplane turbines.

This breakthrough could transform air travel. When airplane engines run at higher temperatures without needing heavier materials to stay intact, they become more efficient. That means planes can fly using less fuel, which benefits both airlines and our environment.

"No one has been able to develop and print alloys with such a high melting temperature and low density without cracks before," said Saket Thapliyal from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. "This is significant. We're making something lighter that can hold its structural integrity at ultra-high temperatures."

While traditional heat-resistant metals like tungsten could handle the heat, they would weigh down the aircraft too much to be practical. By using 3D printing technology to create this innovative alloy, researchers have opened the door to a future where air travel could leave a much smaller environmental footprint.

It's exciting to see how cutting-edge technology like this could help make everyday air travel more sustainable. By making engines more efficient, this innovation could reduce the aviation industry's carbon impact while keeping ticket prices in check.

