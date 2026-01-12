Engineers stunned after discovering 3D printed metal with record strengths: '[This] opens new doors'

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed a 3D-printed aluminum alloy that can withstand extreme temperatures.

It's five times stronger than cast aluminum and could become a viable alternative to more expensive and heavier metals across various applications.

As shared by Science Daily, the MIT researchers found a way to produce aluminum using nanometer-scale precipitates. These nanoscale patterns provide impressive strength, enabling the 3D printing of an aluminum alloy.

This discovery is significant because the 3D-printed new version of aluminum is significantly stronger than conventional aluminum. Not only is it stronger, but it's also lighter and more heat-resistant, making it ideal for airplane engine fan blades.

By using lighter metals with higher strength, engineers can reduce energy use across industries and transform energy-intensive sectors, such as transportation. Reducing energy waste leads to greater conservation of natural resources and a more sustainable planet with lower pollution.

The researchers also noted promising applications for vacuum pumps, data center cooling devices, and high-end automobiles.

The new research also demonstrates the remarkable capabilities of 3D printing to create new versions of metals. The MIT researchers found that 3D printing enables metals to cool and solidify rapidly, thereby preserving their structure effectively.

"Here, 3D printing opens a new door because of the unique characteristics of the process — particularly, the fast cooling rate," said John Hart from MIT's Department of Mechanical Engineering, per Science Daily. "Very rapid freezing of the alloy after it's melted by the laser creates this special set of properties."

Meanwhile, other scientists are also developing ways to use 3D printing technology for sustainable manufacturing. New materials with significant advantages over traditional metals are enabling advances in green technology and reshaping our approach to construction with eco-friendly building materials.

Even in your own life, there are many creative materials that you can incorporate into your home and live more sustainably.

Looking ahead, the MIT researchers are applying their 3D printing techniques to refine additional alloy properties to advance to practical applications.

"Our methodology opens new doors for anyone who wants to do 3D printing alloy design," said Mohadeseh Taheri-Mousavi, who led the project, per Science Daily. "My dream is that one day, passengers looking out their airplane window will see fan blades of engines made from our aluminum alloys."

