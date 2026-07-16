2026 Volvo EX30 Cross Country trades city streets for mud, gravel, and farm ruts

Small electric vehicles do not typically get cast as farm-ready adventure rigs. But the 2026 EX30 Cross Country, Volvo's smallest EV with a more rugged setup, is trying to prove that mud, gravel, and rough tracks do not necessarily require a hulking gas-powered truck.

The SUV reworks the tiny EX30 with off-pavement-minded touches, appealing to buyers who spend most days in town but still want extra assurance on unpaved roads.

What happened?

In a YouTube walkthrough, Simply Gregster EV (@SimplyGregsterEV) drove the EX30 Cross Country around a working farm to see how it behaved. The test focused on a familiar skepticism: whether a compact EV can manage ruts and uneven ground that many people feel require much bigger gas vehicles.

Compared with the regular EX30, this version adds all-wheel drive through a twin-motor setup, sits higher off the ground, and wears more matte-black cladding and protective trim. Simply Gregster framed it as an outdoors-oriented take on Volvo's smallest EV, with the trade-off of slightly less driving range than the standard model.

"In Ontario where roads are nice, the regular EX30 is enough, but in Québec where the roads are...not as nice, the longer travel suspension and raised ride height of the Cross Country makes sense," one commenter wrote.

Why does it matter?

A small all-wheel-drive model with high ground clearance could cover much of what many households need, from bad weather commuting to weekend camping trips and visits to rural properties.

EVs can save drivers money on fuel costs and generally require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas vehicles. If a compact electric model can handle more conditions than people expect, it expands the pool of drivers who may feel comfortable buying an electric vehicle.

Replacing even some oversized gas vehicles with more efficient EVs reduces tailpipe pollution and cuts demand for nonrenewable energy, especially when the vehicle in question is smaller and lighter than the typical adventure-ready SUV.

What can I do?

If you are shopping for an EV, match the vehicle to your driving needs rather than your most extreme hypothetical scenario. Most drivers do not need a giant truck every day, but some may benefit from all-wheel drive, extra clearance, and a durable exterior for rough roads.

If the Cross Country feels like more than you need, that is useful information too. "Looked at it, but no dealers were carrying it," one user wrote. "Another off-road EV, the Ioniq 9, has the tech to go."

"Is this the ultimate pint-sized electric overland rig?" Simply Gregster asked. For drivers who want something small, capable, and cheaper to run than a gas vehicle, the answer may be closer to yes than many expected.

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