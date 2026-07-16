A 2010 Toyota Yaris driver makes brutal point about what US drivers can't buy new anymore

A nostalgic review of a 2010 Toyota Yaris is underscoring how today's American car market has changed.

With vehicle prices climbing and many new models growing ever larger, the small hatchback may harken back to a time when buyers had more practical options.

What happened?

In a YouTube video, auto reviewer Kirk Kreifels (@KirkKreifels) used his father's 16-year-old Yaris to show the kind of basic new car U.S. drivers no longer have on offer.

Powering the Yaris, sold as either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic, is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 106 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque.

"Available as either a two-door or four-door hatchback, as well as a four-door sedan, the Yaris emphasized reliability, low operating costs, and easy maneuverability, making it a popular choice for commuters, students, and first-time car buyers," Kreifels explains.

He adds that his dad, who mostly drives in town rather than on the highway, gets "well over 30 miles per gallon."

Why does it matter?

As automakers have moved toward larger, pricier crossovers and trucks, new cars as small, efficient, and affordable as the Yaris have mostly vanished from U.S. showrooms.

When low-cost new cars disappear, buyers are often pushed toward older vehicles with more wear or into taking on larger loans for models they may not have wanted in the first place.

For families already strained by housing, food, and insurance costs, that can mean years of additional financial pressure.

There is also an environmental downside. Bigger vehicles require more raw materials to manufacture, take up more space in communities, and often use more fuel than lighter, simpler cars. A vehicle like the Yaris shows that practical transportation does not have to be oversized.

"I miss the good old days when cars were smaller and much more fun to drive!" one commenter said.

What can I do?

One of the clearest steps may be to look past flashy oversized models. Well-maintained used subcompacts, compact hybrids, and electric vehicles can offer lower ownership costs than larger vehicles, especially when taking into account fuel, insurance, and maintenance.

If you're considering an older car such as a Yaris, ask for service records, get a pre-purchase inspection, and compare total ownership costs rather than focusing only on the sale price.

A modest car that is inexpensive to operate can be a far better financial option than a larger vehicle with higher monthly costs.

"I like luxury and tech as much as the next guy, but I have to think there's still a market for well-designed, no-frills cars like the Yaris," another viewer wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.