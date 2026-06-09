Anime-sparked raccoon invasion is now wreaking havoc across Japan

"It's all because people saw this anime and decided they wanted one as a pet."

A viral TikTok is putting a bizarre environmental cautionary tale into the spotlight: how a beloved 1970s anime may have helped turn raccoons into one of Japan's most invasive species.

What happened?

The video centers on "Rascal the Raccoon," a 1977 anime based on "Rascal, a Memoir of a Better Era," by Sterling North. Its story follows a boy who takes in a raccoon and learns he can't turn the animal into a pet.

TikTok creator Nessie (@lochnessofficial) asked: "Did you know that an anime is the reason for one of the most invasive species in Japan?"

The creator says the show made raccoons appealing to viewers in Japan, who then began importing them in large numbers — up to 1,500 per year. That quickly went badly: Raccoons are wild animals, and many proved aggressive and destructive in domestic settings. The video says owners often responded by releasing them, much like the boy does in the anime.

@lochnessofficial Let's talk about how the anime Rascal the Raccoon caused raccoons to become an invasive species in Japan! ♬ original sound - Nessie

Once loose, the post says, the animals spread rapidly because Japan had few natural predators to hunt them, and by 2008, raccoons were found across the country. As the creator puts it: "It's all because people saw this anime and decided they wanted one as a pet."

Why does it matter?

According to the video, raccoons cause about $188 million in damage to Japanese agriculture each year, a sign of the broader ecological and economic problems tied to their spread.

The post says the animals are also straining both cultural sites and native wildlife. It says raccoons compete with tanukis for food and dens and that they prey on species including the Hokkaido salamander. Plus, more than 80% of historic temples in Japan have reportedly been damaged, putting landmarks and tourism at risk.

To protect its ecosystems, the video says, Japan now kills thousands of raccoons each year.

What are people saying?

"Ohh I thought tanukis and raccoons were the same thing," one commenter wrote.

Another TikTok user kept it simple: "Poor tanukis."

A third pointed to the lesson about wild animals and pet ownership: "I love raccoons but god I'd never let one in my house. Seeing them and the possums on my porch is enough for me."

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