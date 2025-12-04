Zooey Deschanel's 'maximalist' NYC home is missing an incredibly common kitchen feature: 'I wanted something really beautiful'

If you want to live like the celebrities, one of the best places to start is in the kitchen. Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott recently threw open the doors of their New York City apartment to show the world their lifestyle — complete with the latest kitchen cooktop that is surprisingly budget- and eco-friendly.

Architectural Digest shared the tour of the "maximalist haven" apartment on its YouTube channel in an episode of "Open Door."

"I'd always had a gas range before, and we were switching to induction," says Deschanel in the video. "I wanted something really beautiful that feels like old-fashioned. So we found this Ilve," a high-end brand Scott praised as "design-forward."

The range in question is black with bright brass accents, the design harking back to gas stoves and even earlier coal ovens — but as Scott points out as a factor he loves, it does not burn fossil fuels, making it much better for the environment.

For the wise home cook who wants to avoid all of the dangerous pitfalls of gas stoves, induction stoves are the ideal solution in terms of both convenience and price.

Not only are they more energy-efficient and cheaper to use, but federal incentives currently available mean you can get up to $840 off the cost of purchase and installation. They also cook your food faster, bringing water to a boil more quickly than a traditional gas stove.

If you can't afford a kitchen renovation at the moment or if you're in a rented home, there are ways to access induction technology without swapping out your kitchen appliances. Plug-in countertop induction burners start at just $50.

Making the switch is a great way to reduce your risk of exposure to fumes from a gas stove, with the accompanying problems like increased rates of asthma. Plus, you'll be doing your part for the environment while saving money. Just make sure to act quickly; federal incentives won't last forever.

