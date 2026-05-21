Lightning strike leaves giant tree burning from the inside as smoke pours through the bark

"If only you could see what's possibly happening underground!"

A jaw-dropping video shared on Reddit is stunning viewers after capturing a giant tree burning from the inside following a lightning strike.

The eerie clip shows smoke, glowing fire, and sap pushing through cracks in the bark as the trunk appears to smolder from within — almost as though a furnace was burning inside the tree.

The video quickly drew attention for both its surreal visuals and the wildfire risk it highlights.

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In the footage, flames appear to pulse through openings in the trunk while smoke pours into the air. The effect looks almost unreal, but commenters pointed to a well-known scientific explanation for what may be happening.

When lightning strikes a tree, the bolt can superheat the moisture and sap inside almost instantly. That rapid heating turns water into steam, creating intense internal pressure that can split wood apart, damage the trunk, and sometimes ignite the tree from the inside out.

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Older and taller trees are especially vulnerable because lightning tends to hit the highest object in an area.

While many viewers reacted with amazement, others noted that the danger from a strike like this does not always end when the storm passes.

A lightning-struck tree can continue smoldering internally for days — or even longer — after visible flames disappear.

Heat can remain trapped in the trunk or spread underground through the root system, where fires may continue burning out of sight.

That hidden danger matters because smoldering roots and underground hot spots can reignite into larger fires later, especially during dry or windy conditions.

In wildfire-prone regions, lightning strikes are already a major source of natural fire ignition.

And as hotter temperatures and drought conditions increase wildfire risk in many areas, lingering zombie fires like these can be even more difficult to monitor and contain.

For people living near forests, grasslands, or open space, the clip is also a reminder that storms can leave behind hazards long after thunder and rain have ended.

Even if a struck tree appears stable from the outside, internal burning may continue beneath the bark or underground around the roots.

The commenters reflected both awe and concern.

"Never seen this before," one user wrote. "Pretty cool."

Another commenter added: "If only you could see what's possibly happening underground!"

One person described how stubborn these fires can become.

"When I was with the volunteer fire hall where I used to live, we had to deal with this all the time," they wrote. "It was a pain in the a** because we had to pump tons of water down into the root structure because zombie fires can pop up months later after secretly smoldering."

The dramatic footage may look like something from a movie, but it also captures a real, often-overlooked wildfire threat hiding inside the trees themselves.

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