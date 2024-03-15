Woman shares 'genius' tip to save jeans from major zipper issue: 'Never thought of that'

A fashion influencer on TikTok went viral for sharing a genius hack to keep loose zippers in place. The simple yet effective trick gained attention across social media for its ability to solve a common fashion frustration and extend the life of beloved garments.

The scoop

In the video, Liv (@liv.ishak) demonstrated how a small key ring can secure a zipper that keeps sliding down.

"Attach a small key ring to the zipper. Zip up the pants, looping the key ring around the button, and button the pants," she explained while demonstrating the technique on a pair of jeans.

"How to keep loose zippers up!" Liv wrote in the caption. The clever approach keeps the zipper securely in place without any slippage.

How it's helping

For anyone who has struggled with zippers that won't stay put, this hack could be a game-changer. Not only is it incredibly simple to implement, requiring nothing but a key ring, but it also eliminates the need to throw out or replace pants with a faulty zipper.

Keeping clothes in use for longer, rather than tossing them out, is a meaningful way to reduce waste and protect the planet. The average American throws away 81 pounds of clothing per year, much of which ends up in air-polluting landfills.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

By extending the lifespan of garments with smart hacks such as this zipper trick, we can all decrease our wardrobes' environmental toll. Small, achievable changes in our daily lives, compounded over time, have the power to make a difference.

What everyone's saying

The tip was met with enthusiasm from viewers, who were excited to try it for themselves.

"What a great idea!! Never thought of that," one commenter wrote.

"Genius!" another raved.

"This is awesome!!!" a third chimed in.

As the hack circulated online, it proved that the simplest solutions are also the most impactful. With just a key ring and a few seconds, we can make our clothes last longer — a win-win for our wallets and our planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.