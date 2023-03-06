‘I recommend it to anyone who is about to have a baby’: This ‘exchange service’ is the perfect way to deal with excess toys

“I think it’s a brilliant way of living a little more sustainable and spreading joy along the way.”

Parents understand the expression “kids grow like weeds” all too well.

It’s amazing how fast kids grow. During the first year of life, a child can grow as much as 10 inches and are likely to have tripled their birth weight by their first birthday.

During the next few years, children continue to grow rapidly, both in height and weight, as they develop physically and emotionally. While growth rates can vary from child to child, it’s common for kids to grow several inches each year during their childhood and teenage years.

While it’s incredible to watch a child grow up right before your eyes, it can be hard to know what to do with all the shoes, clothes, and toys they’re outgrowing. Tossing all those useful items in the garbage feels like a huge waste, but it’s often not realistic to think that every item can stay in your home indefinitely.

On the flip side, buying all new items for your child every few years can quickly break the bank. The cost of raising a child in the U.S. is a whopping $234,000, so parents need to look for savings anywhere they can.

Luckily, YoungPlanet is providing a solution.

What is YoungPlanet?

YoungPlanet is an app that enables parents to put no-longer-needed children’s things to good use by rehoming items to other families — all for free.

Why do parents love it?

Testimonials from parents who have used YoungPlanet are overwhelmingly positive.

User Adela said, “I am a huge fan of your app. I think it’s a brilliant way of living a little more sustainable and spreading joy along the way.”

Another user, Aurelie, wrote, “I love the user-friendly app and the even friendlier app users. You can give/receive at your own convenience, time, and place. I recommend it to anyone who is about to have a baby or already has grown-up kids and lots to give away.”

How does it help?

Giving items away is a simple but effective way to help the planet by reducing waste.

When kids outgrow their clothes or lose interest in their toys, the unused items often end up in landfills where they can take hundreds of years to decompose. By giving away items, rather than throwing them away, you can reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfills and help protect the planet.

There are intangible benefits too, like teaching kids about sustainability. Giving away items can serve as a valuable lesson for kids and show the importance of reducing waste, conserving resources, and taking care of the planet. By modeling sustainable behavior, parents can help inspire their children to make eco-friendly choices in the future.

YoungPlanet is also free and easy to use.

