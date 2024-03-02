Whimsical ‘hobbit hole’ home with one-of-a-kind features hits the market: ‘It’s a very magical place’

“It was built in 2008 by the previous owners, and they were inspired by an architect named Nodir Khalili.”

Looking for an atypical home that doesn’t fit the white-picket-fence mold? This property may be your environmentally friendly dream come true.

Nestled into Washington’s idyllic Camano Island landscape sits a one-of-a-kind tiny home that blends quirky personality with sustainable design. Built in 2008 in the SuperAdobe architecture style, the 590-square-foot curved abode has caught the eyes of Lord of the Rings fans and tiny-home enthusiasts alike.

“I have heard it called a pizza oven, Yoda’s house, a hobbit hole,” said listing agent Eva Croasdale of Windermere Real Estate, according to King 5 Evening. “It looks like something you’d see in Lord of the Rings or even SpongeBob [Squapants’] house.”

Inside the home, a swiveling loft bed descends from the ceiling, inviting residents to sleep beneath twinkling stars that peek through the glass roof. “It’s a tempered glass ceiling and you can watch the stars at night, or the trees swaying in the wind. It’s really, really beautiful,” Croasdale described.

When it’s time to unwind, step outside to the private outdoor tub for a hot soak under the towering evergreens. “There is an outdoor bath shower. It has hot and cold water. Imagine being somewhere that has an outdoor hot tub. Sort of the same thing,” Croasdale said.

While snug at just 590 square feet, the home still packs in all the essentials its next owner needs. The compact kitchen comes equipped with a handy hot plate and mini-fridge, and for sustainable living, a separate outbuilding houses a water-saving compost toilet.

The curved walls also keep heating and cooling costs low year-round, maintaining a low carbon output. “It was built in 2008 by the previous owners, and they were inspired by an architect named Nodir Khalili. He founded the CalEarth Institute, and it teaches this style of building called SuperAdobe,” explained Croasdale.

SuperAdobe buildings are designed for easy building. “You can build alone or as a group,” says Khalili, the father of the architecture style. “There should be no heavy lifting or backaches, no expensive equipment, and a flexible and fast construction.”

Listed at $295,000, this charming escape offers the perfect blend of rusticity and refinement. “It’s a very magical place,” Croasdale raved, making it no wonder why Hobbit-house hunters have their eyes set on this whimsical find.

