Homeowners share incredible before-and-after video of yard transformation: 'This looks so much better'

People love watching videos of yard transformations, and for good reason. While these sorts of things take plenty of effort and time, the results are often stunning.

TikToker Libby Behrens (@libby.behrens) showed off her and her hubby's hard work in a video in which the family reclaimed yard space and significantly upped curb appeal.

It showed the process of moving the fence line, repurposing baseboards for flower bed edging, putting in drainage, and so much more. "Three years later, this is basically what it looks like now," Libby explained. "Our privacy and curb appeal have improved so much, and we love arriving home to this space now."

The transformation was lovely, and fellow users were impressed.

"This looks so much better," one person gushed.

Others were curious about how the couple did certain things or what they planted in their garden, like the person who said: "What are all the plants and trees you used? I love them all!"

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

While the upgraded lawn looked tons better than the original, the couple would have benefited even more from using native plants.

Native plants offer just as much curb appeal as non-native ones but have the benefits of requiring less maintenance and water, saving homeowners time and money.

Additionally, native plants can protect yards, limiting water run-off and preventing soil erosion. They're also hardier than non-native plants, so they hold up better to harsh weather.

Best of all, though, rewilding one's lawn will attract a plethora of wildlife and pollinators, so homeowners will always have tiny, charming visitors wandering their gardens. Plus, since pollinators are responsible for about 80% of the world's pollination, they are vital to protecting human food supplies.

While this yard transformation took years to complete, not everyone has that much time. However, installing a bit of xeriscaping or native groundcover such as clover or buffalo grass around the edges of a yard will provide homeowners with similar benefits.

You might even find yourself receiving compliments like the ones Libby got. "You've done an incredible job! It looks beautiful," one user exclaimed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.