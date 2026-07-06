Homeowner shares 2021 vs. now photos, and the yard's transformation is wildly satisfying

"In September you may not see the ground anymore due to all the pumpkins."

A Reddit user in Washington is drawing attention after sharing a simple but striking yard transformation: a 2021 snapshot of the yard alongside another of the same space now, after it was turned into a thriving food-producing garden.

What happened?

On Reddit's r/NoLawns forum, a user in Gig Harbor, Washington, shared a post titled: "I was informed y'all may enjoy my yard. 2021 vs now." It showed the change from a basic yard into a productive growing space.

Growing in "Zone 8b, Gig Harbor, WA," the Redditor said the space does well with cool-season crops, along with vegetables such as onions, garlic, carrots, and potatoes. "The potatoes can stay in until I need them for dinner," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, they explained some of the work that went into the incredible transformation. To build up the garden, they said they have added untreated mulch in repeated layers, writing: "It is no dye mulch. I am currently on layer 6. It is about 5 inches deep by now."

Because the ground started as "really bad fill dirt when they built the house," their longer-term plan is to let the mulch continue breaking down before adding more soil and planting "clover or walking thyme."

Why does it matter?

A yard built around edible plants, native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can reduce mowing, watering, and chemical use, which often means saving both time and money. It can also help lower water bills, especially compared with thirsty grass lawns.

Even a partial lawn replacement can offer those benefits while making a space more useful and resilient.

Rather than keeping the area as plain turf, the Redditor is getting food from it, with crops that include potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, beans, and strawberries.

They also said the setup is manageable, noting that the beds have irrigation. The OP said "weeding in the mulch isnt bad at all," and that scattered seedlings are easy to deal with because "just a simple raking takes care of it."

For more ideas, check out the TCD Guide pages on rewilding your yard and upgrading to a natural lawn.

What are people saying?

They said their focus is practical: "I tend to only grow what I like to eat." They also suggested the yard gets even more dramatic later in the season, writing: "In September you may not see the ground anymore due to all the pumpkins."

The project is still evolving. This year, the Redditor said they added "blueberries, honey berry, 8 more apple trees, 2 cherry trees, and a bunch more herbs."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.