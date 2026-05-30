Stunning before-and-after images show homeowner's journey creating an 'urban farm'

A North Carolina Reddit user is drawing attention online after sharing a stunning nine-year transformation that turned a conventional yard into a thriving "urban farm" full of clover, flowers, fruit, and even a pond.

The before-and-after photos show just how dramatically a space can change when someone ditches a traditional lawn in favor of a more creative, lower-maintenance landscape.

In a Reddit post titled "What a journey," the poster said they got started in the fall of 2017 by tilling up the lawn, removing roots by hand, and seeding clover while deciding what to do with the space next.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Over time, the yard evolved into a colorful no-mow landscape with vegetable beds, fig trees, evergreen shrubs, a small pond, blueberries, pineapple guava, and sweet peas.

The poster also shared some of the hard-earned lessons that came with the project, from losing trees and dealing with pests and water stress to discovering that strawberries "will take over the world" and that "fig trees get huge!"

The pond had its own chaotic chapter. After accidentally introducing invasive crayfish bought locally, the poster said the animals multiplied quickly and even ate overwintering goldfish. They eventually drained the pond, removed the crayfish, and started over. Now, they said it includes "blueberries, pineapple guava (!), sweet peas and figs," while two cats use the pond as "their personal water bowl."

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Replacing all or even part of a traditional lawn with native plants or other low-water alternatives can save homeowners time and money by reducing mowing, watering, and chemical use. That can mean lower water bills, less yard work, and better support for pollinators and local wildlife.

There are plenty of ways to get similar benefits without completely redoing a yard. Homeowners can try native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping, depending on their climate and goals. Even a partial lawn replacement can reduce maintenance while making outdoor spaces more resilient and ecologically useful.

Another perk of less conventional landscaping is better stormwater management. The poster said their DIY permeable patio has resulted in "almost zero stormwater runoff," even though water flows around the house into that area.

The Redditor ended their post with an emotional thank-you, writing, "This sub is definitely my tribe." They also told readers, "Thanks for making my heart happy," adding that one of their biggest motivations is "making the world a more beautiful place…and sustainable." They added: "Hope y'all are enjoying your no-mow front-yard journeys as much as I have!"

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