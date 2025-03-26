  • Home Home

Homeowner irate after catching their HOA's shocking act on security cameras: 'How do I proceed?'

"Get loud on their social media/Google reviews."

by Laurelle Stelle
"Get loud on their social media/Google reviews."

Photo Credit: iStock

One Florida homeowner became frustrated when their homeowners association's landscaping company applied herbicide to their flower beds — twice.

"HOA killed my plants with herbicide," they said in a post on r/treelaw. "Noticed that the plants in front of my house were looking rough, despite daily waterings. Then my Ring notification showed them coming into the flower bed and spraying inside of our flower beds recklessly."

Herbicides are an iffy choice at best. Even when applied only to weeds, they can contaminate the soil and enter local water sources. They're dangerous for humans as well as various plants and animals in the environment.

What's worse is when they're carelessly applied to wanted plants, causing property damage along with all the other harms. This can make growing a productive garden difficult, meaning owners lose the money they spent on plants and the money they could have saved by growing their own produce.

"I have probably spent > $200 replacing dead plants," said the original poster. "On top of that I've noticed my backyard plants curl after they leave. … I asked the HOA board to note that, and asked the Landscaping company directly not to come to my house. They didn't for a few weeks, but came again today and sprayed. … How do I proceed?"

One option to prevent these incidents in the future is to change the HOA's bylaws to prohibit herbicide use. Natural alternatives — such as using hot water or physically removing weeds — are much safer.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Commenters also had suggestions. "I run a landscaping business and if this happened to me I would offer to replace the plants. No brainer," said one user. "Get loud on their social media/Google reviews and if they keep it up time to pursue a civil lawsuit."

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x