Homeowner captures video of shocking issue spilling over from neighbor's yard: 'City inspector needs to come out'

During a thunderstorm, one homeowner (@ClipKingMo561) captured footage of stormwater flowing into their yard from under their neighbor's fence, due to the properties being situated on a hill.

The homeowner shared the video on TikTok, hoping to get some advice on how to solve the issue.

"All this rainwater coming from the neighbor's yard to mine," he said, showing a steady stream of water flowing downhill through his yard.

"City inspector needs to come out," one commenter stated.

A sloped hill causes water to pool in the lowest areas of your property during storms. Without adequate yard drainage, the pooling water can damage the lower levels or foundation of your home.

Excess water can find its way into your basement or seep into the soil around the home's foundation, causing cracks to form. The extra damp conditions can also create mold or mildew growth, which can trigger respiratory health issues.

Aside from potential damage to the house, pooling water may also cause damage to your lawn by waterlogging the grass roots, blocking the grass from getting oxygen. The grass may die in these areas, creating dead patches or areas in the lawn.

Many commenters suggested that the homeowner install a French drain to manage the flow of water in their yard when it storms.

"That's what we did a French drain. Worked beautifully Before my husband did the French drain Our yard would flood so much you could swim in it if you dared to," one commenter testified.

A French drain is a trench filled with small or large rocks and a pipe that redirects excess groundwater from one area to another. When it storms, the rain or excess water falls into the trench, filtering through the rocks and going into the pipe to be redirected elsewhere instead of pooling on your lawn.

Since the runoff water is a problem for all the homeowners on that hill, the homeowner could benefit from working together with the neighbors to create an effective drainage system, redirecting water to a safer spot.

Another homeowner had a neighbor who dug a trench without consulting the rest of the community. That neighbor created a water runoff situation that dumped the excess water into the homeowner's yard, creating a less-than-ideal swamp environment.

Working with your neighbors to implement effective, climate-friendly home solutions could help protect and preserve everyone's property while creating a strong community.

One commenter suggested the original homeowner take advantage of the natural hill. "At that point I'd just build a little creek with stones and pollinating plants and a little drainage pond with minnows," they said.

