Homeowner shares photo after transforming front yard: 'This is such a great look'

One homeowner on Reddit made a dramatic change to their yard that added character and saved them money — all while helping the environment.

They shared a photo of the incredible transformation. "Remove lawn = better yard," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a comment, the original poster provided more details. "Zone 10A. Used to have the standard 'American dream' yard with monoculture lawn. Ripped it out and replaced with majority native plants," they explained.

In terms of maintenance costs, grass is just about the worst thing you can do with your yard. It guzzles water, and it has to be mowed regularly, which uses gas, not to mention the time you spend. It also calls for a lot of fertilizer and pesticides to keep it looking green and healthy and prevent weeds.

Killing off your grass and rewilding with drought-tolerant native plants is the ideal way to save both money and time.

These species are made to thrive in the growing conditions in your area, so they won't need much water on top of the normal rainfall they receive. They also have low maintenance needs. They don't need chemical fertilizers and pesticides that contaminate the environment, and they do provide food and shelter for wildlife such as pollinators, which are beneficial to both native species and cultivated gardens.

Even replacing part of your lawn will help you begin to access these benefits — and the more you renovate, the more things will improve.

Commenters supported the original poster's efforts and couldn't wait to see what the yard would look like once the plants had a chance to grow in more.

"Update us when it matures, this is gonna look sick!" said one user.

"Looks like some of the California natives I'm used to seeing!" said another commenter. "r/Ceanothus might like to see it, if I'm right. It's a sub dedicated to California plants."

"This is such a great look. All of it, the planting, mulch, fence. Really appealing," said a third Redditor.

