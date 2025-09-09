  • Home Home

Homeowner shares beautiful photo of yard with unexpected function: 'Loving how it worked out'

by Sam Westmoreland
An excited Redditor showed off the fruits of their labor in their yard after a heavy rain highlighted some of the changes they had made. 

In r/Ceanothus, a subreddit focused on native plant gardening in California, the poster shared their xeriscaped lawn, including a new water feature. 

"Last weekend we had a crazy 30-minute downpour and it filled up our new creekbed/bioswale!" they began. "Loving how it worked out. Last spring we did a front yard renovation with native grasses and shrubs and this was the first real rain since then."

The photos showed gravel and mulch with native grasses and shrubs scattered throughout the space, as well as a small gravel bioswale with a small bridge over it. The ravine was filled with water, creating a lovely pond in a rock bed. 

Xeriscaping is a landscaping approach that reduces the need for water, using a combination of native grasses and plants, along with gravel and mulch, to create unique landscapes that require minimal hydration.

While it's not a full rewilding of a yard, it cuts down on the use of precious resources. Introducing native plants, which tend to be hardier and better adapted to local climates than commonly used non-native species, further reduces water usage.

If you're looking to reduce your reliance on regular watering cycles, consider switching to a natural lawn. Native plants and grasses support local pollinators, while also helping to counter the environmental damage caused by the monoculture lawns so prevalent in the U.S. 

Commenters fell in love with the work the poster pulled off in their yard. 

"Looks lovely!" one said. "I love the bridge and grasses. Do you know what grass was planted?" 

The original poster indicated it was a combination of blue fescue, reed grass, and deer grass. 

"This is how my dream yard would look," another commented. "Except with more Halloween decorations."

"Beautiful!" a third remarked

