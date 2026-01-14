Homeowners share stunning before-and-after video after transforming strip of lawn: 'Now this is curb appeal'

TikTokers Josh and Matt (@joshandmattdesign) turned a weed-covered strip of lawn into a gorgeous garden bed with just a few supplies and some of their own time, as they showed in a recent video.

The video, titled "Stunning front house transformation and garden renovation," begins with the two designers surveying a long pile of loose river rocks laying along the muddy edge of their yard. The clip later reveals that the area used to be overgrown with weeds.

"We tried to build a fence," they wrote over the video. Then they said: "First we need to remove the rocks. Now we need a straight and stable base. It's going to be hard; we're neither straight or stable."

Jokes aside, they moved the rocks, dug out a long, level base for their fence, and built a frame of wire. They then filled it with all those rocks, kept in place without the need for mortar.

With the fence constructed and holding back the soil higher on the slope, the space below it is wide open for planting. Josh and Matt dot it with drought-tolerant plants, then spread a generous layer of mulch.

"What a transformation from all those weeds," they say. "Now this is curb appeal! We'll find any excuse for another garden bed. There's so much garden you can hardly see the house anymore."

Some homeowners might balk at taking care of that much garden, but it doesn't need to be labor-intensive. Native plants are adapted to the area they come from, so they can thrive without much intervention, including very little watering. This makes them a great, low-maintenance alternative to lawns and also benefits the ecosystem.

The remade area is an example of xeriscaping, which is often used in dry climates because it requires no or little water. Other money- and time-saving lawn alternatives include buffalo grass and clover.

Besides being easy to care for, these options are gorgeous. "Wow, you guys are killing it with the house. Loving it," one commenter said.

"It's coming along so well!" another user wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.