Expert issues warning against popular cleaning method for wooden utensils: ‘I honestly would have never known’

This hack could actually damage your wooden utensils or cutting boards.

A cleaning expert is clapping back at a popular trend by teaching us a better way to keep our wooden utensils in peak condition.



With a reputation for sharing surprising solutions to everyday problems, Kristopher Juniel (@problemsolvedshow) took to Instagram to debunk a viral hack that could warp and reduce the lifespan of your wooden kitchen tools.

The scoop

When it comes to cleaning advice on the Internet, it’s always good to get a second opinion. A popular trend suggests boiling wooden utensils to clean them. However, this ‘hack’ could damage your wooden utensils or cutting boards, causing them to crack from the porous wood soaking up the boiling water.

Juniel recommends the iconic cleaning duo of lemon and baking soda for a more effective cleaning solution.

Simply dip half of a sliced lemon in a bowl of baking soda, then gently scrub the utensils. The grit of the baking soda lifts away food and grime, while the lemon deodorizes.



After letting the solution sit for a few minutes, wipe the utensils clean and let them air-dry. Finish with a coating of oil to create a protective barrier while keeping the wood moisturized.



Juniel suggests cleaning and wiping down your wooden utensils with food-grade mineral, walnut, or linseed oil about once a month to extend their lifespan.

How it’s helping

Baking soda is a time-honored cleaning agent, especially when paired with an acid like vinegar or lemon, and an earth-friendly alternative to chemical-laden products.

The multi-purpose solution can take on a variety of household chores, including cleaning up tarnished baking sheets and reviving copper pots. This simple, affordable option eliminates the need for a cabinet full of different solutions for each cleaning task.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters were enlightened by Juniel’s tips.

One responded, “I have been doing it with the wooden cutting board but it never occurred to me that it should apply to wooden utensils too.” Another agreed, “I honestly would have never known to oil wooden utensils.”

With just a few ingredients and a few minutes of effort, this cleaning regimen will help keep your favorite wooden spoons and go-to charcuterie boards looking like new for years to come.

