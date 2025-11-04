Homeowner makes spur-of-the-moment decision after stumbling into 'screaming deal' appliance sale: 'I normally never ever buy'

"Called my spouse and decided we needed to get it."

After a chance encounter at a store in Washington state, one homeowner seized the opportunity to get a steal of a deal on a Wolf induction stove for their kitchen.

"I needed to replace my garage refrigerator, so I went to the appliance store nearest my house," said the homeowner in their post on Reddit about the upgrade. "I find my refrigerator, I asked if they have 36" induction ranges, they had a couple of brand new ones, but had a screaming deal on a new Wolf ($9,000!) … It was on sale because it was a floor model. But there were no scratches, dings or dents."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared photos of the range — one loaded on the back of their truck, and one newly installed in their kitchen. Some of the benefits, like a smooth, easily cleanable surface, are easy to see just from the photos.

Other benefits come from the way that induction stoves work, using electricity to generate a magnetic field. If you want to avoid the toxic, polluting fumes that seep from a gas stove, all without breaking the bank, an induction stove is the answer. While federal incentives last, you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. Not only that, but it will keep saving you money, since it heats up faster and uses less energy than any other kind of stove.

For those who are renting or living on a budget, ruling out a kitchen renovation, a plug-in induction burner can be a great way to test out the concept and get many of the benefits. The most affordable models start at $50.

In this case, the homeowner had a little more to invest, so it was an easy decision, the same one that was starting to be made by professional chefs across America.

"I left the store, did more shopping in the city, called my spouse and decided we needed to get it," they said. "Drove home with a new fridge and a new induction range. Very happy with the clean lines, ease of cleaning and cleaner fuel, we replaced a 36" KitchenAid."

Commenters congratulated the original poster on their find.

"I had the 30" version of that in a previous home and loved it! Happy cooking!" said one user.

