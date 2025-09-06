Governor celebrates 'win, win, win' rebate program that's provided millions to residents for home upgrades — here's how much is still up for grabs

"We must continue building upon this work."

Wisconsin's governor and Public Service Commission celebrated one year of providing home energy rebates to state residents.

As Urban Milwaukee shared, Wisconsin's energy rebates have been encouraging homeowners to make affordable energy-efficient upgrades. These upgrades help residents save money on their bills and reduce their household pollution output.

Wisconsin is one of only five U.S. states that offer both the Home Efficiency Rebate Program and the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program.

"To date, more than $2 million in rebates have gone out the door to folks and families across our state, helping Wisconsinites make home upgrades to lower their energy bills and keep more money in their pockets," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told Urban Milwaukee.

These energy-saving programs have also created jobs through Wisconsin's network of IRA-registered contractors.

A Public Service Commission chairperson referred to the programs as a "win, win, win for Wisconsin."

Meanwhile, Governor Evers signed additional legislation that lowers out-of-pocket utility costs for state residents. This legislation exempts sales tax from household energy bills, saving residents over $178 million over the next two years.

The IRA provided $149 million to administer the two residential energy rebate programs in Wisconsin. Therefore, with just over $2 million paid out so far, there are still plenty more opportunities to take advantage of these cost-saving, planet-saving incentives.

This news from Wisconsin is inspiring because it demonstrates the impact of successful home energy rebate programs and reminds people that living sustainably can be surprisingly affordable.

Although many federal tax credits are set to expire by the end of 2025, state programs continue to thrive.

Even if your state doesn't have a rebate program available, some energy-efficient upgrades are becoming more affordable on their own.

For example, you can upgrade to an induction burner for as little as $50 without even undergoing a major kitchen renovation. Induction stoves, available in a range of price points, offer a cleaner and more efficient way to prepare meals, resulting in reduced household pollution and faster, more precise cooking.

In Wisconsin, the home rebate programs have also helped people save money on installing everything from heat pumps to solar panels and insulation.

"We must continue building upon this work to keep lowering costs for working families while working toward the more sustainable future Wisconsin needs and deserves," the state's governor told Urban Milwaukee.

