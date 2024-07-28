  • Home Home

Florida announces million-dollar rebate program for money-saving home upgrades — here's how you can get in on the cash

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: iStock

Florida has just announced a plan to give residents up to $14,000 in rebates for upgrading their homes, potentially covering the cost of home electrification projects, Environment Florida reports.

The funding for the project comes from the federal Home Energy Rebates Program created by the Inflation Reduction Act. Each state has the chance to claim some of that money, and Florida has received $346 million of it to distribute to households throughout the state.

Qualifying is simple: You just have to find a way to make your home more energy efficient. That could mean replacing old appliances with Energy Star options that use less power; upgrading your insulation to reduce your HVAC use; or electrifying your home by replacing appliances that used to run on gas, such as your stovetop or heating.

There are two types of funding available. One part of the program is designated to give rebates for home improvement projects that will reduce the building's energy use by 20%. This is the way to go if you're doing a multi-step renovation, per Environment Florida. The program will grant a maximum of $8,000 per household.

The second type of funding is for low- to middle-income families who are upgrading and electrifying their homes. The program will provide rebates of up to $14,000, covering 50% of the cost of the new equipment for middle-income families and 100% for low-income ones.

It's important to recognize that if you participate in this program, the savings don't stop with your initial rebate. Electrifying your home and choosing energy-efficient appliances is one of the best ways to lower your regular utility costs. You save money every month, so many of these upgrades would pay for themselves in time even without rebates.

Plus, switching to clean energy and reducing your energy use overall helps reduce your share of planet-warming air pollution, contributing to healthier air quality

To get started finding a contractor, searching for deals, and navigating the rebates available in your area, check out the free tools at Rewiring America.

