Home maintenance expert shares simple trick to prevent costly winter damage: 'You only have to make this mistake once to never forget'

As temperatures drop, there's one outdoor task homeowners can't afford to skip. Home maintenance expert Keyshawn from Weekly Home Check (@weeklyhomecheck) is helping millions avoid a costly winter disaster with their essential guide to winterizing outdoor spigots and garden hoses.

In a TikTok video, Keyshawn walks viewers through the simple steps to prevent frozen pipes from causing damage to their homes.

Week 40 - Storing the Garden Hose It's important to store your garden hose and cover the outdoor spigots to prevent the pipes from freezing and bursting.

"If water freezes inside your pipes, it can cause significant damage to your home and your entire plumbing system," Keyshawn warns in the video before explaining and demonstrating the three-step process.

The first step is to detach garden hoses from the spigot and store them in a basement or garage. Next, locate and shut off the water valve for outdoor spigots. Finally, turn on the outdoor spigots to drain any remaining water.

For extra protection, Keyshawn recommends adding an insulated spigot cover, which typically costs less than $10 at hardware stores.

This quick maintenance task could save homeowners thousands in emergency plumbing repairs. When water freezes inside pipes, it expands, which may cause pipes to crack or burst, leading to flooding, water damage, and sky-high repair bills that can easily reach $5,000 or more.

Beyond protecting your wallet, winterizing your outdoor plumbing helps conserve water by preventing leaks and ruptures. This habit reduces the need for resource-intensive repairs and replacement materials while helping avoid water waste that strains local infrastructure and increases energy use for water treatment.

The comment section showed how valuable this simple tip was for viewers.

"I can tell you, you only have to make this mistake once to never forget again," one user, who learned the hard way, commented on the post.

Others praised Keyshawn's teaching style: "you are like Mr. Rogers for home maintenance!"

Even one future homeowner chimed in, saying: "I don't own a home yet but one day I will and I will come back to all of these!"

Even one future homeowner chimed in, saying: "I don't own a home yet but one day I will and I will come back to all of these!"