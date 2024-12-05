Natural disaster survivors share helpful tips after enduring major crises: 'This is the most useful, real-world advice ... I've read so far'

These kinds of conversations are becoming increasingly common and necessary as a reality of the warming planet.

A discussion about the most useful things to have in an emergency gained traction with hundreds of helpful tips in the r/preppers subreddit.

"People who actually used their preps in a major crisis/disaster, what actually helped?" the poster wrote, noting they had survived flooding, as well as freezing temperatures in Texas in 2021 that overwhelmed the power grid and wreaked havoc with downed lines and broken pipes. They were thankful to have had water to flush toilets, though they were without rain boots.

These kinds of conversations are becoming increasingly common and necessary as a reality of the warming planet, which is producing more frequent and severe extreme weather events, including, counterintuitively, Arctic freezes, as one Pacific Northwest commenter detailed.

While preparing for hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and other problems is, of course, a great idea, it may be even more important to work to lower the global temperature, which has risen 0.36 degrees Fahrenheit each decade since 1982. The rate of this heating is only accelerating, and it has produced the 10 hottest years on record since 2014.

"The most useful things for us were having radios, food that required no cooking, bottled water, water treatment/filtering, battery banks/charging, flashlights, and frankly entertainment," one Redditor said.

Another commenter highlighted a "small isobutane backpacking stove/fuel with 1 liter pot for ultra fast and easy instant coffee in the morning." They added that sanitary wipes, headlamps, and pet food were atop their list as well.

Multiple users wrote that cleaning solutions, such as vinegar or bleach, and cleanup equipment, including a chainsaw (safety first!) and tarps, were game-changers during disasters they experienced.

Mostly, it's about being prepared to adapt. No matter what you have and what you do, things will go wrong.

"This is the most useful, real-world advice thread I've read so far," someone wrote. "Thank you for asking!"

