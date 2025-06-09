Gardener shares clever method for reusing empty pill bottles: 'I really hope the pill bottles catch on'

A gardener has demonstrated a unique way to reuse empty pill bottles and get ahead on gardening by using them to store collected wildflower seeds.

The scoop

"Winter (sowing) is coming (eventually). Prepare your arsenal," the gardener wrote on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit above an image of a collection of old pill bottles that contained seeds.

The gardener had collected a range of wildflower seeds — including from Aquilegia canadensis (red columbine), Tiarella cordifolia (heartleaf foamflower), and Sisyrinchium atlanticum (eastern blue-eyed grass) — and stored them in the bottles so they were ready for sowing in the winter months.

How it's helping

Seeds from perennial wildflowers are best sown in late fall or winter because they require a period of cold to break down naturally occurring chemicals that inhibit them from growing.

Collecting the seeds from wild plants in summer and storing them can help save money on buying seeds, and it also reuses empty pill bottles that would have otherwise been thrown away.

Finding ways to reuse common household waste items benefits both your wallet and the environment by cutting down on new purchases and reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills. We are producing more waste than ever before because of the rise of throwaway culture. This is leading to overflowing landfills and pollution in the environment, which negatively impacts human health and pose a threat to natural ecosystems and the plants and animals that live there.

If it is not possible to reuse something, then you should consider recycling it. Finding out what is recyclable in your area is the best way to start. There are several organizations that will help you declutter your home, and some even offer rewards for your old things.

What everyone's saying

People were impressed by this gardener's forward thinking.

"I really hope the pill bottles catch on and people are trading homegrown native seeds in them," one commenter wrote.

"Best of luck! Collecting native plant seeds and winter sowing is such a joy," another said.

