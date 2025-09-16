Homeowner stunned after receiving absurd demand from HOA: 'What are my options?'

A homeowner shared their frustration on Reddit after receiving a surprising notice from their homeowners association for allegedly violating a rule. The HOA was demanding that they remove a simple window fan. This kind of demand feels over the top and raises larger questions about how HOAs can make life harder for people in their community.

With energy costs steadily rising, many people rely on fans, open windows, and other low-energy cooling methods to reduce electricity bills. Having a window fan can be a fairly low-cost way to reduce indoor temperature, and in some areas, it's a necessity, such as areas in older homes that don't have central air conditioning and heating.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster asked the r/HOA subreddit: "What are my options?"

This isn't the first time HOAs have been accused of stepping on lifestyle choices. Across the country, residents have reported being fined or reprimanded for installing solar panels, electric vehicle chargers, or even planting native gardens that reduce water use.

These restrictions often clash with eco-friendly living, leaving homeowners caught between saving money, protecting the environment, and following their HOA's rules.

The OP shared some of their HOA's bylaws, which include no hanging clotheslines, patio or yard covers, or installing any AC units. While it doesn't explicitly state no window fans, the OP removed it anyway, just in case, and plans to attend the next board meeting.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

"I'm honestly mystified by the hatred toward clotheslines," one commenter noted.

HOAs are meant to protect neighborhood standards, but there's a line between keeping things tidy and interfering with how people meet their essential needs. At a time when energy efficiency and affordability are more important than ever, banning a fan in a window seems out of step with reality.

A Redditor who serves on their HOA board advised: "I would push back hard."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.