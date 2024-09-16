Gardener seeks advice after disappointing results from seed mix: 'Hopefully they come in strong next summer'

There are a lot of variables that can affect how your garden grows, from the quality of seeds to the amount of rain. One Redditor asked for help when their flower patch yielded disappointing results.

The Reddit community has advice on just about everything. On r/NoLawns, posters share their opinions, experiences, and ideas for how to create more green space that isn't a traditional grass lawn. One gardener shared a photo and asked about their flower patch: "I know there were a lot of perennials in the mix, but I'm seeing very few flowers this year. What went wrong, and can I just throw in more seeds now or will I have to start over?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

This poster said they planted a mixture of wildflower seeds in their yard with the hopes of having a colorful flower patch. "Sadly I don't have that list, but I'm guessing they were low quality and non native," they added in the comments.

Moving away from a traditional grass lawn is a beautiful way to have a positive impact on the planet and your wallet. Rewilding your yard with native plants can save you money on your water bill and on other types of lawn maintenance, including pesticides and fertilizers.

But not all seed mixes are created equal. Sometimes the wildflower label is too generic or can be misleading; some packets even contain invasive species.

In 2017, Cheerios faced backlash when it gave out free seeds to support bees, as USA Today covered. The packets it mailed out were meant to include native flowers but instead had a generic mix that contained flowers that were banned in some states. While the aim of helping the bees was admirable, the execution left much to be desired. Choosing native plants is the best way to bring bees and other beneficial insects to your yard.

The OP got plenty of advice for how to revive their flower patch.

"Looks like you have a combination [of] rye grass and wildflowers," one person suggested. "I would give it until autumn to see what blooms."

"A lot of perennials won't flower until their 2nd or 3rd year, and some might not germinate the first year," someone else wrote.

The OP shared their updated plan in the comments, saying: "I'm planning to cut back the grass … while leaving the few existing patches of flowers. Then I'll do some heavy handed raking and throw in some native wildflower seeds throughout the area. … Hopefully they come in strong next summer."

