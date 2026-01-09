California residents struggle to deal with worrisome 'clingy smell' in their homes: 'You probably need a professional'

"You can't assume there's nothing there."

A year has passed since a series of destructive wildfires tore through Los Angeles, destroying homes and businesses and killing dozens.

According to the Los Angeles Times, those "lucky enough" to have homes left intact might be faced with a persistent reminder: a lingering, potentially dangerous smoke odor.

What's happening?

The Times likened "that smell" to the "clingy smell of cigarettes" in the not-too-distant past.

The scent of burning tobacco is indeed persistent, but wildfire smoke is a different matter entirely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a resource on handling residual wildfire smoke from a public health perspective, citing a broad range of side effects, including coughing, difficulty breathing, asthma attacks, chest pain, and tachycardia (a racing heartbeat).

As the Times noted, "clingy" wildfire smoke contains "toxic particulate matter," which the CDC described as a gamut of gases and particles from anything and everything consumed by fire.

Scott Huml manages a disaster remediation company, and he explained that "asbestos and lead" were among the toxic particles dispersed by wildfire smoke.

"The volatile organic compounds inside this ash are hazardous," Huml added. Also known as VOCs, the compounds are described by the Environmental Protection Agency as environmentally pervasive. The EPA added that exposure could have both "short- and long-term adverse health effects."

More worryingly, cardiovascular and pulmonary specialist Dr. Noah Greenspan told the Times that VOCs and other potentially toxic wildfire-related pollutants aren't always noticeable.

"If you see … physical evidence, then I would also assume invisible toxins and dangers [are there]. But if you come home and there is no smell, you can't assume there's nothing there, because a lot of the toxins we're talking about are odorless and colorless," Greenspan said.

In that respect, there might not even be a "clingy smell" to alert residents to potentially dangerous indoor conditions. Eco-friendly cleaning expert Karie Miller explained that adjacent damage could be a useful indicator of potential contamination.

"If the house next door was on fire, you probably need a professional," Miller advised.

Why is the lingering smell of wildfire smoke concerning?

The adage "where there's smoke, there's fire" is shorthand for heeding subtle warnings before a situation worsens, but as Greenspan warned, some VOCs are odorless.

On Jan. 2, Grist covered two recent studies, citing one that found wildfire smoke "already kills 40,000 Americans a year."

The outlet noted that rising temperatures are exacerbating instances of extreme weather, including wildfires.

A Jan. 6 piece from Inside Climate News detailed how atmospheric changes, such as excessive dry vegetation, sustained drought, and high winds, created "fire-ripe conditions," increasing the likelihood of catastrophic wildfires by 35%.

The aftermath isn't just unpleasant; it's costly. The Times said the "cheapest jobs" in remediation cost between $5,000 and $10,000, but severe cases could "easily clock in at six figures."

What can be done about it?

The EPA provided instructions for a low-cost, DIY air filter using a box fan to filter smoke-tainted air.

Miller and other cleaning experts advised against using wet rags or mops after a wildfire, acknowledging that the recommendation sounded counterintuitive.

"If you start with water, you'll just make mud," Miller warned.

