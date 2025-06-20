Expert reveals shocking truth behind traditional suburban lawns: 'So ingrained into our culture'

If you go down a suburban neighborhood street, you'll typically see standard lawns in front of each house, but did you ever think about why society desires well-maintained lawns? Luckily, a native plants expert on TikTok broke down the history of why Americans crave the perfect lawn.

Colleen (@Lawnservation) explained in a video that the lawn you think of today can be traced back to Thomas Jefferson, a founding father and the third president of the U.S.

Jefferson liked that in England, wealthy people had large tracts of land with extensive grass lawns. So, he wanted to do the same to showcase his wealth and social status.

There was a big difference between how the English and Jefferson maintained their lawns. The English had sheep to graze, and Jefferson used slaves.

"What's more, he was so affluent that he could import exotic plants from Europe and China, and all over the world," said Colleen.

While those ornamental plants may look attractive, they can pose a significant hazard to your lawn and the environment.

Not all non-native plants are invasive, but the ones that are grow quickly and suck up the nutrients from native plants. Invasive species can cause native ones to die out, which has consequences because other species rely on native plants for food and shelter.

Colleen even noted, "85% of invasive woody plant species originate from gardens."

Native plants, on the other hand, are better for the ecosystem because they provide food and shelter for local animals and insects. These plants also attract pollinators, such as bees, hummingbirds, bats, and butterflies. Pollinators are vital for the food you eat.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the 1,400 crops grown for food and plant-based products require pollination.

Additionally, upgrading to a natural lawn and planting native plants will save you money and time. They don't require as much water, pesticides, or fertilizers because they have adapted to the local climate.

According to Colleen, the traditional lawn is "so ingrained into our culture that Americans spend on average seven to 48 days of their life mowing grass."

So ditch the traditional lawn for a low-maintenance and beautiful yard. A clover lawn is a great option, and you can also try xeriscaping and buffalo grass.

In the comments, many TikTokers shared how they're breaking the traditional lawn trend.

One user said, "I turned my front yard into my garden. Grow food, not lawns."

Another user commented, "I'm anti lawn. Replaced our front and backyards with xeriscaping, and it looks amazing."

