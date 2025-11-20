Nonprofit builds groundbreaking homes with revolutionary feature that keeps energy bills low: 'A fraction of the cost'

"Our goal is to make sure that they have a very, very low energy bill at the end of the day."

Think clean energy and affordability are opposing ideals? Think again.

A new Habitat for Humanity effort in Texas is bringing affordable geothermal energy to working class families, Fast Company reported. The nonprofit organization recently partnered with Whisper Valley — the first fully geothermal-powered housing development in the United States — to build 48 houses that source power from a shared clean energy network.

While Whisper Valley has been a 100% geothermal neighborhood since 2017, it recently welcomed Habitat for Humanity. Each home has a heat pump connected to a shared neighborhood network of underground geothermal loops that use Earth's natural temperature as an energy source for heating and cooling.

The houses also include rooftop solar shingles, high-efficiency appliances, LEDs, smart thermostats, and tight seals to minimize wasted energy. These features are expected to significantly cut residents' energy bills, which might otherwise reach $300 in the Texas summer, per Fast Company.

"Our goal is to make sure that they have a very, very low energy bill at the end of the day," Billy Whipple, chief impact officer at Habitat for Humanity Austin, told Fast Company.

Geothermal energy is not only renewable and continuously replenished — it's also incredibly clean. Unlike gas or oil, it emits no air pollution, helping to reduce the particulates that contribute to asthma, heart disease, and other health problems.

EcoSmart Solution, a company that builds geothermal infrastructure, is drilling boreholes on each house lot to connect to the existing geothermal energy system. By sharing infrastructure — rather than requiring each home to install a separate geothermal system — the company said Whisper Valley dramatically reduces costs and complexity.

"It allows us to implement the geothermal heating and cooling system at a fraction of the cost of doing it on a home-by-home basis," Chris Gray, EcoSmart CEO, told Fast Company.

This neighborhood-scale geothermal approach also reduces strain on the electrical grid and stabilizes long-term energy costs — a major perk in regions where power demand and prices are climbing.

Whisper Valley is projected to have around 7,500 homes built by different developers once completed. Fast Company reported that houses were listed for up to $465,000.

The Habitat for Humanity effort, however, is focused on affordability and sustainability for working families. Homes available through the nonprofit are priced from $230,000 to $245,000 and serve families earning 60-80% of the area's median income. Installing geothermal and solar energy systems costs the nonprofit roughly $33,000 per house, which contributes to a higher upfront price. But the long-term savings on utilities are projected to outweigh that upfront investment, according to Fast Company.

As energy prices and environmental pollution increase globally, Whisper Valley serves as a potential blueprint for other developments, demonstrating that clean energy isn't just for luxury developments. While the climate crisis can feel overwhelming, this project shows how innovative ideas can empower individual families, strengthen communities, and pave the way to a future wherein sustainability and affordability go hand in hand.

