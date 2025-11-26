Cleaning expert shares simple hack to cut heating costs this winter: 'These can so often be overlooked'

Before winter sets in, a quick radiator clean could be the difference between a cozy, efficient home and wasted energy.

The scoop

In a recent Instagram post, cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie (@lynsey_queenofclean) shared an easy trick to remove hidden dust and grime that can clog up radiator fins and reduce heat output.

Her method is simple. "I've got this duster here you can just poke down," she says in the clip. "Or you can put the newspaper or an old towel underneath it, get your steam cleaner, keep it nice and tidy."

By blasting away buildup that blocks airflow, the hack helps radiators warm up faster and use less energy to heat a room.

Lynsey's caption adds: "If your radiators are dusty after summer, Lynsey's got the perfect cleaning hack to blitz the gunk in seconds!"

It's a simple fix, but one that could help homeowners cut heating costs when energy use peaks in colder months.

How it's helping

A dusty radiator works harder to heat a space, using more gas or electricity in the process. Regular cleaning helps the system run more efficiently, potentially lowering utility costs — especially in older homes with central heating. Less strain on your heating system also means fewer maintenance issues and longer equipment lifespan.

Clean radiators do more than save money; they also reduce unnecessary energy waste that contributes to household carbon pollution. When paired with other energy-saving upgrades like improved insulation, simple maintenance habits like this one can make a measurable difference in a home's overall pollution output.

For even greater savings, consider taking your home efficiency a step further. Installing solar panels is the ultimate energy hack — they can bring your cost of energy down to or near $0. You can use TCD's Solar Explorer to compare vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids.

The Solar Explorer also offers $0-down subscription options through programs like LightReach, which can slash your utility rates by up to 20%. Pairing solar with an upgraded HVAC can help you save an average of nearly $400 a year on energy costs, and Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump for your home.

For smaller upgrades that still make an impact, check out ways to weatherize your home and improve your heating efficiency before the first frost hits.

What everyone's saying

The post drew quick praise from followers who were surprised by how much dust collects inside radiators.

One commenter wrote, "Amazing! These can so often be overlooked in homes," while another added, "Garden vacuum does the trick and no mess too."

The reaction shows just how common it is to forget these hidden dust traps. As energy prices rise, even small maintenance steps like Lynsey's cleaning hack are earning attention for helping homes stay warmer and greener through the winter.

