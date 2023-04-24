Followers of this ‘slow fashion’ trend are trying to take down some of the world’s biggest companies — here’s why

Zara, for example, produces at least 12,000 new designs annually.

Fast fashion describes the production of clothes and accessories that are quickly designed, manufactured, and sold at a low cost. Popular brands that are usually considered to be fast fashion include H&M, Zara, Forever 21, and Topshop.

These companies produce clothing that is designed to be trendy and generally affordable, and they often release new collections on a regular basis. Zara, for example, produces at least 12,000 new designs annually.

Fast fashion has become increasingly popular in recent years as people look for ways to inexpensively build their wardrobes. But it has also been linked to a number of environmental and ethical issues, such as the use of toxic chemicals and extremely poor working conditions.

Because of fast fashion, Americans throw away tons of clothes every year — creating close to 80 pounds of textile waste annually per person. Despite all this, there are many ways to fight fast fashion.

How can you fight fast fashion?

It is possible to avoid fast fashion, but it can be tricky if you’re not intentional. Many people are drawn to the low prices and trendy designs of fast fashion, which can make it hard to resist.

Additionally, it can be challenging to identify which brands are considered fast fashion, as many companies do not disclose the production methods they use.

Luckily, a growing alternative to fast fashion is slow fashion, which encourages people to buy fewer, higher-quality items that are made to last. By choosing to purchase slow fashion items, you can help reduce the environmental and ethical impacts of fast fashion.

Slow fashion items can be more expensive than fast fashion, as they are often made with higher-quality materials and produced with fair labor practices. But since you’ll keep the items longer, you may end up saving money in the long run.

If you don’t want to swing for slow fashion, thrifting and buying secondhand is a great option. By frequenting thrift stores and vintage shops, you can find unique and sustainable items while saving a lot of cash.

The cash savings are enormous too. By going to thrift stores and buying secondhand, you could save almost $1,800 every year.

So whether or not you choose slow fashion or buying secondhand, it’s only getting easier and cheaper to avoid fast fashion.

