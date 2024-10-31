Tenant flummoxed after receiving citation from HOA for 'unsightly' driveway: 'It's barely there'

HOAs across the country have reportedly been making unreasonable requests to homeowners and tenants alike.

It's not unusual for HOAs to make unreasonable requests regarding garden maintenance. However, one tenant has been left completely baffled after receiving a note from their HOA about weeds on the driveway.

The tenant shared a photo to Reddit of their seemingly weed-free driveway.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The tenant elaborated that there had been some grass growing in the cracks on the driveway, but they had already addressed that.

The OP wrote, "Already sprayed a weed and grass killer and it got the big weeds but the grass is still there. It's barely there though, but I assume that's what they mean."

HOAs across the country have reportedly been making unreasonable requests to homeowners and tenants alike, including preventing eco-friendly, money-saving improvements to homes like installing solar panels or switching out a traditional lawn for a natural lawn.

Traditional lawns are costly and require a lot of upkeep. The level of maintenance that this HOA seems to be demanding requires the use of herbicides, which are not only expensive but also cause considerable damage to the environment.

Replacing the lawn with native plants or a native lawn alternative could significantly reduce the cost of maintaining the yard while also providing substantial benefits to the environment.

Native plant gardens also reduce noise pollution from mowers, blowers, and trimmers and provide a beautiful garden year-round. Native plants also support local wildlife, which means you'll likely find more bees, butterflies, moths, and other insects in your garden. Some people have even reported seeing animals such as foxes and birds.

If you want to make changes to your home but are worried about resistance from an HOA, check out our handy guide to working with your HOA to enact change.

The commenters on this post were as surprised by the HOA's note as the OP.

One person wrote, "Send them this pic and ask them to circle the weeds. I can't find em."

Another said, "Guess the HOA thinks you're running a weed sanctuary now."

