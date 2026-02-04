Landscaper busts major myth about popular yard maintenance tool: 'It's not for that and it won't do that'

"It doesn't matter what you do."

Gardeners are always seeking effective weed control methods. Unfortunately for them, brands are well aware of this and might try to pigeonhole a product that isn't geared for the task at hand into the market.

The scoop

Connected Landscapes (@connectedlandscapes) used its TikTok account to show how weed liner provides a prime example of that.

The video opens by showing weed liner, also known as landscape fabric, throughout a customer's yard. As a fellow worker pulls up the material, grass and weeds are easily seen thriving on it, highlighting its ineffectiveness as a weed barrier.

The original poster explains that the material, geotextile fabric, is primarily designed to separate gravel from soil and is not effective at stopping vegetation growth. For hardscaping and keeping gravel from getting into the ground, it can work well. As for what it's often marketed to do, that's not the case.

"It does not stop vegetation. … It doesn't matter what you do," the TikToker declares. "It's not for that and won't do that."

The only time it could "work" in the creator's eyes is a setting with frequent upkeep of weeds at a nursery-type context. In a residential setting, that sort of success is ruled out.

How it's helping

This advice can save homeowners from buying an ineffective product like landscape fabric. It is also better for their soil. It can leach plastic into the soil over time, harming microorganisms and beneficial creatures like earthworms. Trees can also be damaged by the material.

While the video shows a worker having a pretty easy job removing the product, that isn't the experience of many less fortunate gardeners. It can get heavily tangled with weeds and grass, making it a major hassle to remove completely from the yard.

These nuisances and downsides can prevent homeowners from tapping into gardening's benefits. Those include saving money on produce, enjoying better-tasting vegetables, and enhancing mental and physical health.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers backed the video's experience with weed liner.

"I feel like it's better just to not have some kinda artificial liner in my yard," a user wrote.

"A buddy said use it put mulch and nothing will come through," a commenter shared. "Well within a month it was grown through."

A user asked for advice on how to prevent weeds naturally. Connected Landscapes advised amending sods with compost as well as using cardboard with pine bark and pine straw mulch in their Florida area for plant beds.

