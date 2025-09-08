Homeowner troubled after noticing HOA workers' hazardous actions: 'I'm worried'

When your HOA's "lawn care" routine requires hazmat suits, it's hard not to wonder if your backyard is a garden or a chemistry lab.

In a Reddit post, a homeowner has drawn attention because of the potential health risks of their HOA's weed-killing practices for families, pets, and even backyard gardens.

The original poster explained that they bought their home in a high-cost-of-living area partly because of the greenbelt behind their house, only to later discover that landscapers "spray weed killer all along this back fence and it sprays into our backyard as well."



The homeowner described how the frequent chemical sprays have left them questioning the safety of her yard.

"I don't like letting my 2-year-old go out there and touch too many things because I'm worried about the weed killer residue," they wrote.

Commenters agreed the frequency seemed excessive.

"Occasional environmental exposure to herbicides isn't harmful in most settings, but that frequency would freak me out," said one commenter.

The issue goes beyond one backyard. Homeowners forced into HOA-controlled landscaping lose out on the many benefits of growing their own food and cultivating native gardens. Gardening can reduce grocery bills, provide tastier and healthier food, boost mental well-being, and cut back on maintenance time compared to mowing traditional lawns.

Environmentally, native plants and gardens offer even more advantages. They use less water and fewer chemicals, reduce erosion, and create habitats for wildlife. In contrast, heavy herbicide use can harm beneficial insects, contaminate soil, and increase exposure risks for families and pets.

"I get really sick when I'm exposed, and it turns out so did my grandpa … I don't mean a headache. My kidneys and liver hurt, I feel awful for at least a day if not two," said one commenter who went through a similar situation.

"Firstly I'd try to verify if they've started accommodating your request … You might also be able to get solid fencing that would not let spray through," suggested one commenter, in response to the homeowner sharing that the HOA said they'd stop spraying in their area after a complaint.

While every HOA has its own set of rules, many communities allow residents to propose changes to landscaping guidelines. Those frustrated with restrictions or spraying practices can work with neighbors to petition for safer standards.

