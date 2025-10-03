Homeowner issues warning after using 'nightmare' product in yard: 'Do not under any circumstances'

A homeowner issues a PSA about a common garden accessory that has long been marketed as a solution for weeds. She revealed that it is a pain to use and does not do the job for which it is intended.

"DO NOT under any circumstances put weed fabric in your garden," a member of the group wrote in the Facebook group Knoxville Area Gardening Tips. She explained that she had just spent hours ripping the fabric out. Despite it all, she remained hopeful that she can get her garden how she wants it.

"I am hoping this is my year to have [the garden] looking beautiful again!" she said.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Photo Credit: Facebook

The Facebook user is not the only one who has run into weed fabric while trying to tend to a garden. Many homeowners have long believed the fabric is a solution to keeping out weeds without much effort; however, many others have showcased just how harmful the fabric can be, leaving in its wake microplastics that seep into water and soil.

One expert gardener's blog explained that the use of weed fabric can inhibit water from getting to your plants and prevent vital decomposition — it also does not help much against weeds.

This underlines the product as a waste of money. Not only does it cause more problems than it's meant to solve, but it can push homeowners to spend even more on their gardens than they would through other solutions, such as mulch.

Native gardens are a tried and true alternative that keep weeds out, promote healthy ecosystems, and do not lead to microplastic pollution in your soil and water.

Commenters emphasized the PSA.

"The previous owners of my house used black plastic with pea gravel. It's a nightmare, it's everywhere, still finding more every year," one said.

Another gave an effective and sustainable solution, writing: "Use newspaper or cardboard instead. It slowly breaks down and actually makes the soil richer."

