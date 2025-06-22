Homeowner warned against common landscaping mistake: 'It's a lie'

Professional and amateur gardeners alike know the pain of weeds ruining their precious landscaping. One such caretaker recently took to the subreddit r/landscaping to ask the community for advice on how to deal with the annoying issue.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster showed a picture of plants surrounded by mulch. "Do I need to put a weed barrier under mulch?" they asked.

Using landscaping fabric as a weed barrier is a bad idea. First and foremost, it is expensive. And more importantly, the material is quite simply not effective. Some weeds will inevitably poke through, and when they do, they will become enmeshed in the fabric. This can prove to be a bigger headache than regular weeding without the fabric, as one homeowner in Australia learned the hard way.

Landscaping fabric is also extremely detrimental to the environment. It compacts soil, making it hard for necessary air, water, and other nutrients to feed plant roots. It also contains chemicals that inevitably make their way into the soil.

Fortunately, there are more natural options for dealing with unwanted weeds, and they don't include harmful chemicals. One method is planting a natural lawn. Natural lawns naturally defend against weeds. They require much less maintenance and water than traditional lawns. This not only saves you money but time as well.

They are also terrific for the environment. They attract pollinators, the tiny birds and insects that keep plant life growing and our ecosystems thriving. Pollinators are estimated to be responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take.

There are many different ways to go when thinking about a new lawn. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all attractive options. And even a partial lawn replacement can reap these incredible benefits.

Commenters warned the gardener against using the landscaping fabric.

"It's a lie!!" one said. "It will just grow wild and strong under the weed barrier and by the time they pop through the only way to get them all is dig everything up…. Ask me how I know."

Another summed it up plain and simple: "No. Weed. Barrier."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.