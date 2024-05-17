  • Home Home

Local brides passing single wedding dress around community receives heartwarming reaction online: 'I love the community we've built around sharing things'

"Omg that's fantastic!"

by Cassidy Lovell
"Omg that's fantastic!"

Photo Credit: iStock

Sharing is caring — these brides are helping each other save big on their wedding day.

On r/Anticonsumption, a Reddit user shared an image of heartwarming collaboration in a Facebook group, saying, "there's a wedding dress getting passed around between brides on my local Everything Free [Facebook] group."

"Omg that's fantastic!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

The screenshot shows a post from the thankful bride who received her dream dress completely free from the Facebook group. She's ready to return the favor, asking, "who wants it next?"

Wedding dresses are often expensive, single-use purchases. An article from The Knot reported the average price for a wedding dress for 2023 brides was $2,000. 

Additionally, dresses that are thrown away contribute to the billions of pounds of textile waste that end up in landfills every year. 

There are many things you can do with your wedding dress after you've worn it: upcycle it, sell it, or donate it. More and more brides are saying yes to the dress — that they find at their local thrift store. Donating, loaning, or consigning your dress to another bride is not only good for the environment, but it also allows other brides to experience the joy of a perfect dress at a great price.

Watch now: Danone executive shares how the company leverages 'rescued fruit' to create some of its products

Rather recycle your dress? Unbox The Dress will turn your dress into keepsakes like Christmas stockings, baby clothes, or pillows. If the dress can be upcycled into having a meaningful new life of some kind and serve the role of something you would otherwise buy, that's a small act of reducing waste that adds up when many people are doing the same.  

Commenters found the brides' actions to be heartwarming and inspiring.

One Redditor shared a similar situation they'd seen: "[There's] a stroller in my Buy Nothing group that has been through 5 or 6 families and someone has a collage of all the new babies sleeping in the stroller over the years! I love the community we've built around sharing things."

Another user was inspired by the post, saying, "Omg that's fantastic! I have a wedding dress and I've been wondering what to do with it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Finding ways to save on your energy bill doesn't have to take up much of your time or energy.
Home

Want to slash your monthly energy bill? Here are 5 ways to start

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x