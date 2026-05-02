'Planned to flush them alive': Wedding reception centerpieces with live betta fish spark fury

Choosing centerpieces for special events is an important task for many hosts. However, one bride and groom's wedding choice raised concerns among attendees due to the use of live fish as decorations.

Posted to the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, one Reddit user shared a photo of a betta fish in a small wine glass. They explain that, some years prior, a coworker of theirs attended a wedding in which a large number of betta fish, also known as Siamese fighting fish over their nature of attacking each other if placed in the same bowl or tank, were purchased and used as centerpieces for the reception dinner.

Photo Credit: Reddit

When the original poster's coworker chatted with the bride at the end of the reception, they questioned what would happen to all the betta fish. The answer? They "planned to flush them alive," the OP said.

Not only is the plan inhumane, but it implies that these living creatures are simply trash to be disposed of, an increasingly normalized notion as trends of overconsumption permeate beyond shopping culture and into facets of everyday life.

The release of habituated or invasive animals into natural spaces can also negatively impact the environment, as they can outcompete native species for resources or, alternatively, suffer and die as they are not accustomed to the wild.

Fortunately, in response to the bride and groom's disturbing plan, the coworker immediately interjected, stating that they could take all of the fish. The coworker arrived at work on Monday, asking if anyone wanted to adopt a betta fish. The OP adopted a fish themself, sharing that it lived for almost 5 years.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

Commenters on the post did not hold back their shock and horror.

"I would hate to know people like that. That is uber pretentious," said one user. "And cruel," another said in response.

One commenter stated, "To feature animal abuse in your wedding is absolutely f***ing beyond me."

"I worked at a Petco and a customer came in for goldfish to use as centerpieces and we refused her business. Lots of things wrong with the company as a whole but very glad my coworkers and I flagged these things," recounted another user.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.