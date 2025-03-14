Engineer shares simple hacks to save money by fixing drafty windows: 'This is super helpful'

An environmental engineer has shared a tip for weatherizing your home by focusing on your windows. Here's what you should know.

The scoop

An environmental engineer, posting on their TikTok page ClimateReadyHome (@climatereadyhome), has shared what you can do to make your home more climate-resilient by air-sealing your window.

In the video, the engineer explains that you need to stop the air coming in from three main places: along the outer trim of your window, where the window touches the trim, and along the moveable parts of the window.

The engineer explains that you can use caulk to air-seal the outer trim and the area where the window touches the trim. For the moveable parts of the window, you need to check that the felt or pieces are still in good condition.

How it's helping

Air-sealing your windows can help protect against air moving in and out of your house uncontrollably. When combined with controlled ventilation, this can help make your home more comfortable and energy-efficient.

Air leakages waste a lot of energy and can lead to higher energy bills as the warm air generated within your home escapes outside, which means you need more energy to keep the home at a stable temperature. The same can also be said when it's hot outside and you're using an AC for cooling. Fixing these drafty areas can help stop this, reducing energy usage and keeping your home comfortable.

Drafty homes can also cause a build up of moisture, which leads to mildew and mold. This not only looks bad but is also harmful to people's health.

Weatherizing your home against the elements can help you cut the amount of pollution produced by your home while also saving money on heating and cooling costs. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that people can save around 15% on heating and cooling costs by air-sealing their homes and adding insulation in attics, floors that have crawl spaces underneath, and basements, per EnergyStar.

