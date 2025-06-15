Family shares honest review after riding in completely driverless taxi: 'We're trusting a robot'

At some point, driverless taxis will cease to blow our minds. That time clearly hasn't arrived yet if you judge by a creator's first ride in a Waymo.

Workout influencer Joe Wicks, The Body Coach (@TheBodyCoachTV), shared the beginning of the ride in a YouTube short.

The video shows the Waymo coming to pick up Wicks and his child Indie in Santa Monica, California.

As promised, the Waymo rolls up and you, like Joe, might do a double take at the lack of a driver. Someone utters "oh, my God" off-screen in reaction.

Then, the driverless taxi rounds the corner for a safer parking spot. While Indie questions what's happening, Wick picks up on the savvy move by the autonomous vehicle.

"That is mad," he says.

In the vehicle, the ride is straightforward. Wick asks Indie if she wants to press a button to start the ride after the vehicle welcomes them. Both are wowed and giggle excitedly as the car takes off with the steering wheel moving on its own.

"This is weird," Wicks notes. "We're trusting a robot. It's basically a computer."

The video concludes there, but we can imagine the rest of the trip went smoothly.

Wicks' experience was another example of influencers showing the technological marvels that are driverless taxis to their followers. Waymo is out in the lead with fleets in and around San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

Tesla is trying to close ground and plans to open up shop in Austin, Texas, soon. When it comes to these two competitors in terms of ride quality and safety, Business Insider recently gave the nod to Waymo.

Just like Tesla, Waymo also operates a fleet of electric vehicles with the luxury Jaguar I-Pace the automobile of choice. All told, the brand says it prevents 315 tons of carbon pollution each week from contributing to air pollution and warming the planet.

Commenters were in awe of the driverless taxi, just like Wicks and Indie.

"Mind-boggling," one said.



"So awesome," another remarked.

One viewer was intimidated by the concept, writing, "No way would I get in that."

