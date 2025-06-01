Federal officials raise concern over critical flaw in Tesla's robotaxi rollout — here's what's at stake

The agency looks to better understand how Tesla plans to evaluate its vehicles.

Though Tesla is full-steam ahead with its planned rollout of the long-awaited robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, questions remain over several of its safety features.

In a letter to Eddie Gates, Tesla field quality director, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sought to obtain additional information about Tesla's development of technologies used in robotaxi vehicles. The agency looks to better understand how Tesla plans to evaluate its vehicles and driving automation technologies while on public roads.

More specifically, the NHTSA questioned how Tesla intended to "ensure the safety of its robotaxi operations in reduced roadway visibility conditions." These conditions included sun glare, fog, airborne dust, rain, and snow.

A major aspect of the inquiry by NHTSA is if Tesla's safety approach to robotaxi operations will change depending on the timing of a ride. This includes if adverse conditions affect visibility at the beginning of a ride or if a vehicle encounters reduced visibility during a ride.

Tesla is expected to submit its response by June 19. Interestingly, this is one week after the company intends to launch the robotaxi, which it is also referring to as the "Cybercab," in Austin, per Bloomberg. Though the NHTSA notes that Tesla may file for an extension, it is not clear if it will have any impact on the launch.

In April, Tesla released its first-quarter earnings report, revealing that the company had experienced a dramatic reduction in sales from the previous year. The sharp decline has been attributed partially to protests over CEO Elon Musk's involvement with the U.S. government.

Despite the blowback, used electric vehicle sales have reached record numbers over the last 12 months. More drivers than ever have made the switch to EVs thanks to their low maintenance requirements, cost-effectiveness, and minimal impact on the environment compared to gas-powered vehicles.

You can save even more money with your EV by installing solar panels on your home. Charging your car with solar energy can be much cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage makes it simple to compare quotes from local installers and help you save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



