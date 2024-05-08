Plant expert shares simple trick to ensure ripe watermelon pick every time: 'They're so yummy'

There's nothing quite like the disappointment of eagerly slicing into a watermelon you've been nurturing in your garden all season, only to discover it's not ripe yet.

Thankfully, TikTok gardening guru In My Patch (@in_my_patch) shared a simple trick to ensure you'll only harvest your homegrown watermelons at peak deliciousness.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok video, In My Patch demonstrates two key signs that a watermelon is ripe and ready to pick.

First, give the melon a knock and listen carefully to the sound. A ripe watermelon will have a deep, hollow "plunk," while an unripe one will sound higher pitched and less resonant.





The second clue lies in the watermelon's tendrils — those little curly bits on the stem.

"This one's not ready, because see how the tendril here is still green?" In My Patch explains. On a ripe watermelon, two to three tendrils up the stem will have turned brown and dried up. "You're pretty guaranteed that it's ready," the gardening pro assures.

Still not sure? Expert gardener Julie Martens Forney of HGTV.com said an immature rine will have a thin sheen to it, while a ripe watermelon will develop a yellow spot where it sat against the ground.

How it's helping

Mastering this simple ripeness test saves you from the heartbreak of cutting into an unripe watermelon too soon. After putting in the time and effort to grow these juicy summer treats, you deserve to enjoy them at their peak.

What's more, this hack empowers you to confidently grow your own food at home. Gardening not only provides ultra-fresh, flavorful produce, but it's also great for your wallet and the planet. By growing watermelon and other fruits and veggies yourself, you slash your grocery bill while reducing demand for store-bought items that are often mass-produced and shipped long distances.

As if the financial and environmental benefits weren't enough, getting your hands dirty in the garden is incredible for mental and physical well-being, too.

So go ahead and plant those watermelon seeds. With In My Patch's advice, you're sure to harvest a delicious bounty.

What everyone's saying

Green thumbs on TikTok love In My Patch's simple watermelon wisdom.

"Great info!" one commenter raved, while another chimed in, "Oh, it's a yellow watermelon!!! I don't see them often but they're so yummy!"

Whether you're an experienced gardener or just starting out, this easy tip is sure to level up your watermelon game. Happy planting.

