Gardener says water-wise gardens hinge on when and how you water, not just how much

In hot weather, it can be difficult to keep plants healthy without seeing your water bill rise. One gardening creator is urging growers to think beyond simply using more water, suggesting that the schedule and method of watering may matter more.

What's happening?

In a recent Instagram post, gardening creator Huw Richards (@huwsgarden) focused on water-conscious garden care. The post emphasized that the effectiveness of watering is shaped by timing and technique as much as by quantity. In the caption, the creator wrote, "Watering your garden isn't just about how much [you] water, it's about how you water."

The message comes as many home gardeners are dealing with summer heat, dry stretches, and the challenge of keeping plants productive without wasting resources. For vegetable beds, container plants, and flowers alike, inefficient watering can mean more evaporation, more runoff, and less moisture reaching the roots where it is actually needed.

Many growers are increasingly thinking less about sheer volume and more about whether moisture is actually getting to the root zone and staying in the soil long enough to help.

Why does it matter?

Smarter watering can lead to real savings. Using water more efficiently may help lower utility costs, especially during the hottest parts of the year, while also reducing the risk of stressed plants and disappointing harvests.

Growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs at home can help families save money on produce, and many gardeners say homegrown food tastes fresher and better than store-bought options. A healthy garden can also encourage more physical activity and support mental well-being by giving people time outdoors and a hands-on routine.

If plants are underwatered, they may struggle to produce. If they are watered poorly, some of that effort can be wasted.

What do experts recommend?

According to the video, gardeners can improve watering efficiency by watering during the cooler parts of the day, aiming water closer to the base of plants, and checking soil moisture before automatically reaching for the hose.

The creator also notes that drip irrigation systems can help ensure plants like tomatoes receive as much water as they need without losing any moisture to evaporation.

It can also help to water deeply rather than giving plants frequent light sprinkles, since deeper moisture often encourages stronger root growth. Adding mulch is another common strategy, because it can help soil retain moisture longer and reduce evaporation.

For people who are just getting started, choosing easy edible plants and building good habits early can make gardening more rewarding.

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