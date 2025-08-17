New program offers property owners cash back for yard upgrades: 'A lot of homeowners are taking advantage'

With the region's most important water source facing a record low, officials in Southern Nevada are offering residents a financial reward for making their lawns less water-dependent.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority is offering property owners $3 per square foot of grass that is removed and replaced with desert-friendly landscaping, plus $100 per qualifying tree planted.

FOX5 Vegas reported that the Water Smart Landscapes program has already proven to be a success.

"A lot of homeowners are taking advantage of that program," SNWA conservation aide Savannah Murinchack said.

Lake Mead, located just outside of Las Vegas, is the country's largest reservoir and provides fresh water to 25 million people. But rising global temperatures have led to prolonged droughts, and it could reach a record low and be less than one-third full by May 2027, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation warned earlier this summer.

That prompted SNWA to begin the Water Smart Landscapes program, which is funded by grants. The agency says outdoor landscaping represents the region's biggest use of water, so it is promoting xeriscaping — landscaping that needs little to no irrigation.

The $3 rebate is good for the first 10,000 square feet of functional grass removed, at which point the rebate drops to $1.50 per square foot. It is available for owners of single-family, commercial, HOA, and multifamily properties.

The Tree Enhancement Program, meanwhile, pays $100 for native trees that provide adequate shade, meaning it does not cover low-shade species such as palm trees. So far, officials told FOX5, more than 6,500 new trees have been planted under the program.

"That is adding millions of square feet of additional tree canopy and additional shade for Southern Nevada, and that is critical, especially when we look at excessive heat," SNWA outreach manager Bronson Mack told FOX5.

Several cities have similar incentive programs. Mesa, Ariz., for example, offers residents up to $2,000 to replace grass with drought-resistant landscaping, plus another $100 to plant two eligible trees.

