Expert shares simple toilet hack to save money on water bill: 'No plumber needed'

A plumber took to TikTok to share a home hack that could save you money on your water bill.

The scoop

An expert with the account DIY Plumbing (diy.plumbing) posted a video demonstrating how to prevent a toilet from overflowing.

They showed that the water level in a toilet's tank can be lowered simply by adjusting the arm attached to the water pump.

In the post caption, the expert called it an "easy fix (no plumber needed)." They also responded to a few comments with more specifics.

"By lowering the water level, it drops below the internal overflow and will no longer run into the pan," they wrote.

How it's helping

Reducing the amount of water used by home toilets is an easy way for utility customers to slash their water bills.

Modern toilets are designed to flush a little more than a gallon at a time. At an estimated rate of around five flushes per day, the average person uses nearly $68 of water per year, according to Portland.gov.

Lowering the tank water level reduces the amount of water used per flush. It's also a small way utility customers can help the planet by reducing the amount of water wasted each day.

The Environmental Protection Agency has estimated that the average American family wastes up to 180 gallons of water each week, totaling 9,400 gallons annually. That's the same as what's used for about 300 loads of laundry. This hack saves the already scarce resource.

What everyone's saying

Commenters chimed in, praising the expert's tip and responses to questions.

"Love that you post real instructional videos then actually take the time to answer questions," wrote one commenter.

"When buying a toilet, always buy a spare internal system, because the [companies] might not sell them anymore," said another.

