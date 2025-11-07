  • Home Home

Expert shares simple toilet hack to save money on water bill: 'No plumber needed'

"Love that you post real instructional videos."

by Kate Saxton
A plumber on TikTok shared a home hack that could save you money on your water bill.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A plumber took to TikTok to share a home hack that could save you money on your water bill.

The scoop

An expert with the account DIY Plumbing (diy.plumbing) posted a video demonstrating how to prevent a toilet from overflowing. 

@diy.plumbing Toilet overflowing? 💦 Save £££ with this EASY fix 🔧 (no plumber needed!) #diyplumbing #toiletfix #plumbingtips #homehacks #moneysavingtips ♬ Little Things - Adrián Berenguer

They showed that the water level in a toilet's tank can be lowered simply by adjusting the arm attached to the water pump.

In the post caption, the expert called it an "easy fix (no plumber needed)." They also responded to a few comments with more specifics.

"By lowering the water level, it drops below the internal overflow and will no longer run into the pan," they wrote.

How it's helping

Reducing the amount of water used by home toilets is an easy way for utility customers to slash their water bills. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Modern toilets are designed to flush a little more than a gallon at a time. At an estimated rate of around five flushes per day, the average person uses nearly $68 of water per year, according to Portland.gov

Lowering the tank water level reduces the amount of water used per flush. It's also a small way utility customers can help the planet by reducing the amount of water wasted each day.

The Environmental Protection Agency has estimated that the average American family wastes up to 180 gallons of water each week, totaling 9,400 gallons annually. That's the same as what's used for about 300 loads of laundry. This hack saves the already scarce resource. 

What everyone's saying

Commenters chimed in, praising the expert's tip and responses to questions.

Do you take steps to conserve water at home?

All the time 😎

Usually 👍

Sometimes 😬

Never 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Love that you post real instructional videos then actually take the time to answer questions," wrote one commenter. 

"When buying a toilet, always buy a spare internal system, because the [companies] might not sell them anymore," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x