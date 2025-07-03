Officials announce stunning rebate program for homeowners to make bathroom upgrade — here's how it works

There are also other hacks and bathroom fixes that can stop consumers from throwing money down the drain.

Soaring temperatures mean soaring water bills in the Sunshine State, but one rebate program aims to help Florida residents save money and conserve water with a bathroom upgrade.

According to TAPinto Coconut Creek, the city of Coconut Creek and other municipalities in the Broward Water Partnership are providing home and business owners with new, high-efficiency toilets. It's all part of a program called Conservation Pays.

Homeowners replacing their inefficient toilets with models that are certified by the Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense program may be eligible for a $125 rebate. In order to qualify, the old toilets must use at least 1.6 gallons of water per flush. Comparatively, their replacements will only use 1.28 gallons or less per flush. The program also offers low-flow showerheads and faucet aerators for free.

Broward County is making the effort to reduce water use outside, too. The county provides up to $600 in rebates for residential irrigation system upgrades. Eligible homeowners can get upgraded sprinkler zones and WaterSense weather-based controllers.

Toilets are responsible for nearly 30% of an average home's indoor water consumption, per the EPA. However, thanks to recent advancements, toilets flush 20% less water than the federal standard. With a WaterSense-certified toilet, families are estimated to reduce water usage by 13,000 gallons.

In addition to water-saving toilets, there are other hacks and bathroom fixes that can stop consumers from throwing money down the drain. Homeowners installing a new toilet might want to see if it's compatible with a bidet. Using a bidet can significantly reduce toilet paper consumption, which ultimately means less cash wasted.

If a bidet is not an option, switching to sustainable toilet paper is also an eco-friendly choice that helps reduce deforestation. The Natural Resources Defense Council's Toilet Paper Sustainability Scorecard breaks down the most sustainable brands for buyers. Many brands, such as Who Gives a Crap and Seventh Generation, offer 100% recycled toilet paper options.

