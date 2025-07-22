Homeowner furious after being hit with HOA threat: 'Apparently they don't want any residents to know'

"They were just not going to tell anyone."

People disagree on a lot of things, but they can often find common ground with a general disdain toward one group: homeowners associations.

While HOAs are designed to look after neighborhoods and assist with safety and quality of life issues, they sometimes do the exact opposite and could make living in your community more difficult than it needs to be.

That is what this homeowner encountered, sharing their story regarding a water leak that affected four houses on the r/f***HOA subreddit.

According to the recount, their water was shut off one day when several people — neighbors, not professionals — dug up someone's yard. When they asked what was going on, they were told the water would be restored shortly, and it was, after several hours.

This happened a second time in almost the same way. After the diggers were done, the homeowner noticed their water pressure was low, to the point that they couldn't even take a bath and could hardly wash their hands.

After complaining about this to the HOA, they were told that the individuals were fixing a water pressure issue. The HOA also threatened the homeowner because of recent mold removal work, and the homeowner was worried they'd be removed from the property if they pried any further.

The poster contacted the city and surmised that the water work had only made an existing leak worse, but they were at a loss because the HOA was responsible for the problem.

"They didn't admit that there was ever a leak, apparently they don't want any residents to know this. I guess they're pissed at me for exposing their bs to 3 other residents here when they were just not going to tell anyone about the leak," the homeowner wrote in an update.

This sort of thing is unfortunately not uncommon with HOAs, as many homeowners nationwide have encountered overstepped boundaries and "handling" of issues without proper communication.

This homeowner had months of yard work ruined over a miscommunication, for example. Many HOAs also actively prevent homeowners from making eco-friendly, money-saving updates to their homes by pointing to their bylaws.

Luckily, there are ways to fight back against these actions and protect your neighborhood or make the eco-friendly changes you want without being reprimanded.

Following the proper steps when contacting your HOA board members, knowing precisely what to say, and having avenues of relief in case of pushback are keys to making meaningful change in your community.

