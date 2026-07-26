"In forty years of service I have never seen a dielectric union that didn't corrode."

It is immensely frustrating to spot rusty sludge oozing from a water heater that is only a few years old — a situation one homeowner on Reddit faced after finding corrosion around the fittings on a 2019 unit.

For households facing an unplanned replacement, a heat pump water heater can help soften the blow by lowering utility bills over time, since it moves heat rather than generating it directly.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit's r/Plumbing, the original poster detailed their dilemma.

"Installed in 2019, [the heater] recently started oozing this rusty gunk at the fitting. The other fitting is growing a dried rust/crystal like material. Is it time for a new water heater?" they asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters pointed to one likely culprit: the dielectric union, a fitting meant to separate dissimilar metals and reduce corrosion.

"Looks like maybe the dielectric couplings were bad? It is definitely electrolysis," one wrote.

"Dielectric union is leaking, take it apart and check it, the gasket might be bad," said another.

There was also some debate over whether the fitting should have been there in the first place.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

"A heater from 2019 does not need dielectric unions," a user asserted.

Another countered: "Codes in my area require dielectric unions even with dielectric nipples."

Why does it matter?

Even if the tank itself is still usable, corrosion at a fitting can escalate into a larger leak, water damage, and an expensive emergency repair.

When a relatively new appliance is discarded because one part failed or was mismatched, families lose money and more material winds up in landfills.

If hot water is leaking or the system is running inefficiently, that also means wasted energy and higher monthly utility bills.

Visible rust or crusty buildup around fittings can serve as an early warning sign before a catastrophic failure occurs.

What can be done?

If you notice rust-colored buildup around your water heater connections, a licensed plumber can determine whether the issue is a bad gasket, a failing dielectric union, corrosion at the nipples, or a larger tank problem.

It is also worth checking the age of the unit, the warranty terms, and whether repair costs are starting to approach the cost of replacement.

For homeowners thinking about an upgrade, Cala offers another option beyond a conventional tank.

Its customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed.

That means less wasted energy while still delivering hot water for everyday use, and it can make a replacement feel like an upgrade instead of just another bill.

If your current unit is aging out or corroding around the fittings, comparing standard models with a Cala system could reveal a smarter long-term choice.

Ultimately, a top comment suggested that the part in question was a persistent maintenance culprit for unwitting homeowners.

"In forty years of service I have never seen a dielectric union that didn't corrode. They guarantee a short life for a water heater," an experienced plumber noted.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.